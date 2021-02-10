Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

HWM opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

