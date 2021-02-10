Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 177.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $38.81.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.35.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.