Humana Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $7.04 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the insurance provider will earn $7.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price target on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

Shares of HUM opened at $382.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.00. Humana has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

