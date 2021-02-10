Humanscape Achieves Market Cap of $12.41 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Humanscape has a market cap of $12.41 million and approximately $53,047.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00059453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.24 or 0.01146088 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00055753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00029768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,478.58 or 0.05567293 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00045852 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00033000 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars.

