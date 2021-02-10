Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) (LON:HUNT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.70

Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) (LON:HUNT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L)’s previous dividend of $0.87. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:HUNT remained flat at $GBX 67 ($0.88) during midday trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.99 million and a P/E ratio of 21.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.28. Hunters Property Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 84 ($1.10).
Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) Company Profile
