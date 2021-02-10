Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) (LON:HUNT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.70

Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) (LON:HUNT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L)’s previous dividend of $0.87. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HUNT remained flat at $GBX 67 ($0.88) during midday trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.99 million and a P/E ratio of 21.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.28. Hunters Property Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 84 ($1.10).

Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) Company Profile

Hunters Property Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate agency services in the United Kingdom. It offers property sales, lettings, management, and other related services to consumers and businesses through franchised and licensed arrangements. The company also provides financial, auction, mortgage advice, residential block management, and software services.

