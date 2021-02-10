Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,264,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 203,392 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Huntington Bancshares worth $41,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.18.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.