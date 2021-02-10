Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Position Increased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 274,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,236,000 after purchasing an additional 61,728 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.74. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $271.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

