Hush (HUSH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31,507.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $215,579.33 and approximately $31,507.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.37 or 0.00260765 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00097347 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

