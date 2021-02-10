HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 11.2%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $27.82. Approximately 7,127,912 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,745,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HUYA by 39.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,207,000 after buying an additional 2,329,414 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 333.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,834,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,647,000 after buying an additional 6,029,393 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HUYA by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,963,000 after buying an additional 533,599 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in HUYA by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,002,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after buying an additional 826,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter worth $68,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

