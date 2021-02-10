Hyatt Hotels (H) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:H opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,867.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

