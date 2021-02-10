HyperCash Hits Market Capitalization of $52.31 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $52.31 million and approximately $59.86 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002598 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded up 53% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,603.37 or 0.99770337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00033884 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.39 or 0.01052176 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00323561 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.45 or 0.00238107 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00086775 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005370 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00031609 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,035,731 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.