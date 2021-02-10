HyperDAO Price Tops $0.0077 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $16,169.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00051204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00278096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 77.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00125482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00072647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00088961 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00204054 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

