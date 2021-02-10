Hyve (HYVE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $439,218.00

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Hyve token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $897,426.92 and $439,218.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyve has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00055541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.53 or 0.00283666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00113984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00077692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00085150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00202396 BTC.

Hyve Token Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,286,352 tokens. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

Hyve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

