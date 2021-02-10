I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading 8.4% Higher

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s share price traded up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.91 and last traded at $57.67. 911,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 320,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.84.

The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at about $1,882,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 2.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

