I/O Coin (IOC) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $11,070.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00302067 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00031677 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004676 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $796.46 or 0.01776934 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,685,285 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

