i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Raised to $40.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IIIV. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of IIIV opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -880.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. Equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at $623,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at $5,616,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

