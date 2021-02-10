IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $13,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.63.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $5.05 on Wednesday, hitting $253.49. 7,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,440. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.87. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $254.46.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.