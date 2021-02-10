IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (IMG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

IMG opened at C$4.54 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12-month low of C$2.00 and a 12-month high of C$7.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.13.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

