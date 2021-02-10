IAMGOLD (IAG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect IAMGOLD to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

IAG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

