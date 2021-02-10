Ibex Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 377.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,075.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,822.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,662.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,115.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

