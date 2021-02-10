iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.23

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.23 and traded as high as $18.25. iCAD shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 186,638 shares traded.

ICAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get iCAD alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $409.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $210,541.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 172,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 151,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,665 shares of company stock valued at $650,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iCAD by 276.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 248,324 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iCAD during the fourth quarter worth about $2,357,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in iCAD by 175.5% during the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 243,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 155,091 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the third quarter worth about $1,246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 321.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 116,310 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.