ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,000.00

Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and last traded at GBX 996 ($13.01), with a volume of 23321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 994 ($12.99).

The firm has a market cap of £684.92 million and a PE ratio of 8.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 943.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 867.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

