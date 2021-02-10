Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.06

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $2.92. Iconix Brand Group shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 357,368 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Iconix Brand Group alerts:

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The brand management company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.