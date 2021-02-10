Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Trading Up 7.8%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 1,380,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,082,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.45.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.
About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
