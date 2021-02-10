Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Trading Up 7.8%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 1,380,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,082,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ideal Power by 2,269.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ideal Power by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 624.9% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 151,248 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 43.0% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 284,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the period. 16.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

