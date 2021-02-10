IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Sells $103,700.00 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,583.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
IDYA traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. 118,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,620. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $599.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10). The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
