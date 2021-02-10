IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Sells $103,700.00 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,583.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IDYA traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. 118,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,620. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $599.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10). The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.