Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $15.65 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. Idle has a total market cap of $17.20 million and $1.25 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle token can now be purchased for approximately $15.65 or 0.00034877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00055561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00282111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00114889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00077594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00086932 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00201874 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,084 tokens. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.