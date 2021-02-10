IDT (NYSE:IDT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.89

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 346358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $524.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.07.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $343.43 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 42.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in IDT by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in IDT by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in IDT during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in IDT during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IDT by 39.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the period. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

