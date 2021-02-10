Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,657,000 after buying an additional 88,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,075.39 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,115.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,822.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,662.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.