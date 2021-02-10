iExec RLC Reaches Market Capitalization of $140.80 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $140.80 million and $1.06 billion worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00003942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00060222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $517.34 or 0.01159830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00055463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.12 or 0.05620729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00027711 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045048 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00032589 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

