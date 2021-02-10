Ignition Price Tops $0.0653 on Top Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $90,393.47 and $6.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,392.52 or 0.99930118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00033628 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00087875 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000209 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,397,126 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,383,953 tokens. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

