IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Position Trimmed by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in IHS Markit by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,514,000 after buying an additional 986,870 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after buying an additional 686,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 819,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 515,106 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFO opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

INFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Insiders sold 88,970 shares of company stock worth $7,941,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

