II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IIVI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on II-VI from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -854.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. II-VI has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $783,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,993 shares in the company, valued at $39,104,874.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $504,614.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 378,337 shares of company stock worth $24,037,891. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in II-VI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in II-VI by 30.6% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in II-VI by 8.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

