II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.23.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI stock opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. II-VI has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -854.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $504,614.80. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $6,535,269.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,707,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,337 shares of company stock valued at $24,037,891. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 13.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.