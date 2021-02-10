Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Cut by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,703 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Illumina by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $453.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 105.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $453.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.03.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,837 shares of company stock worth $12,485,137 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus cut their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

