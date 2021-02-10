ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) (CVE:IPA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) (CVE:IPA)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.80 and last traded at C$18.80. Approximately 22,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 70,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$315.13 million and a P/E ratio of -104.44.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) alerts:

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) (CVE:IPA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.76 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multispecies antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing, purification in gram scale levels, and characterization and validation; antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with screening and clone-picking; cryopreservation; affinity measurements, functional assays, and epitope mapping and binning; and modeling, design, and manufacturing of custom antigen.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.