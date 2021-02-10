Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,855.86 ($24.25).

IMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,517 ($19.82) per share, for a total transaction of £227,550 ($297,295.53). Also, insider Oliver Tant acquired 10,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,577 ($20.60) per share, with a total value of £159,008.91 ($207,746.16).

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 1,469.50 ($19.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,560.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,408.93. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,889.20 ($24.68). The company has a market capitalization of £13.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.01 ($0.63) per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $48.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, February 20th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.44%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

