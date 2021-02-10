Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.76

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.76 and traded as high as $4.85. Imperial Metals shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 55,271 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$618.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.76.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$38.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

