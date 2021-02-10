Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (IMO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE: IMO):
- 2/3/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/1/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00.
- 1/25/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$29.50 price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$23.00 to C$29.00.
- 1/20/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$30.00 to C$32.00.
- 1/15/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$32.00.
- 1/11/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$28.00 to C$29.00.
- 12/16/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$31.00.
- 12/14/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$24.00 to C$29.00.
Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$32.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.78. The company has a market cap of C$18.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14.
Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 1.9700001 EPS for the current year.
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
