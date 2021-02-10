Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (IMO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE: IMO):

2/3/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

1/25/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$29.50 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$23.00 to C$29.00.

1/20/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

1/15/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$32.00.

1/11/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$28.00 to C$29.00.

12/16/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$31.00.

12/14/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$24.00 to C$29.00.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$32.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.78. The company has a market cap of C$18.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 1.9700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is -34.78%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

