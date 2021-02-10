Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.15)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.28). The company issued revenue guidance of $41.0-43.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.36 million.Impinj also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.08 EPS.

PI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. Impinj has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.14.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,255. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

