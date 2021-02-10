Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s current price.

PI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Impinj from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Get Impinj alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 291,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,023. Impinj has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,255. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 39,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 148,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 53,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 88.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.