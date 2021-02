IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IMRIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. IMRIS shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 450 shares trading hands.

About IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ)

IMRIS Inc designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided therapy solutions worldwide. The company offers VISIUS Surgical Theatres, a surgical environment that provides intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision-making and enhance precision in treatment. Its VISIUS Surgical Theatre incorporates magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy into multi-purpose surgical suites to provide intraoperative imaging for specific medical applications by bringing advanced imaging into the operating room (OR).

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for IMRIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMRIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.