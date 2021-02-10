India Globalization Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 19,566 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 600% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,795 call options.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of India Globalization Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in India Globalization Capital stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 3,167.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 881,396 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.13% of India Globalization Capital worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. 719,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,819,150. The company has a market cap of $118.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. India Globalization Capital has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 632.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

