Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.44) Per Share (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) (TSE:IDG) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.44) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.40). Cormark also issued estimates for Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) (TSE:IDG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$365.43 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:IDG opened at C$4.76 on Wednesday. Indigo Books & Music Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.82 and a 52 week high of C$5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 912.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$129.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.69.

About Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO)

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada and the United States. The company also offers toy, baby, wellness, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 88 superstores under the Chapters and Indigo banners; 94 small format stores under the Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company banners; and one store in Short Hills, New Jersey.

