Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ILPT opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $24.37.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.