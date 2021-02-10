Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ingevity updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,814. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

