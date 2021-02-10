Injective Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $80.64 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $14.60 or 0.00032397 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $226.63 million and approximately $80.64 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00051253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00279821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00124554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00073280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00089668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00201180 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,521,022 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

