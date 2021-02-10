Ink Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 44.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Ink has a total market cap of $601,820.09 and $99,364.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded up 63.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00052072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.00277730 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00115719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00072445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00086520 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00064245 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

