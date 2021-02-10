Ink Reaches Market Cap of $571,165.79 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 61.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Ink token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $571,165.79 and $90,540.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ink has traded up 78.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00277852 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00116418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00077117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00085883 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00201987 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

