InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. InMode updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.34-2.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.34-2.45 EPS.

Shares of InMode stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,114. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.95. InMode has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $73.00.

INMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

