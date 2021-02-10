INO COIN (INO) Price Hits $7.85 on Exchanges

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $612,600.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One INO COIN coin can now be purchased for about $7.85 or 0.00017533 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.70 or 0.01158715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00055698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.39 or 0.05596753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00028426 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00045198 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032541 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

INO COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

